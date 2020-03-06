Pretium Packaging Adds Machine For HIC Bottle Molding

Pretium Packaging, headquartered in Chesterfield, Mo., has made a $3 million investment in new extrusion blow molding equipment and infrastructure at its plant in Leipsic, Ohio. A new 10-cavity electric machine will be dedicated to HDPE industrial round gallon containers weighing 108 to 130 g. It’s supported by a fully automated bagging and bulk packaging system.

Pretium Packaging has invested in new gallon HDPE capacity for HIC bottles.

This new capacity is intended to support growing demand for household and industrial chemical (HIC) markets. Since acquiring Patrick Products in Leipsic in 2017, Pretium has invested over $6 million in new machines and inftrastructure to support this market. “We have installed three new work centers, including this latest 10-cavity machine, and invested in robust quality inspection systems and downstream automation equipment,” says Lawrence Monroe, director of sales for HIC.

With this new line, the Leipsic plant has 26 extrusion blow machines. Pretium has blow molding lines similar to the latest installation in 15 of its 19 locations.