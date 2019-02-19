ProMach Acquires Leading Supplier of Coding and Marking Solutions

Packaging machinery manufacturer ProMach, Cincinnati, Ohio, has further expanded its labeling and coding portfolio with the acquisition of Code Tech Corp., Princeton, N.J. A leading provider of inkjet marking and coding equipment, Code Tech provides data coding, track and trace, serialization, and anti-counterfeiting solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, building materials, and consumer product industries.

Code Tech offers both water and solvent based inks powered by HP inkjet technology featuring a single disposable cartridge with printhead and controllers built directly into the cartridge for an all-in-one-solution. This thermal inkjet (TIJ) solution reportedly prints on virtually any substrate with minimal mess, maintenance, and downtime at high speeds and resolution. Code Tech is also the Makroprint Premium Partner for North America, offering high-efficiency, cost-effective coding and printing systems as well as exclusive access to washdown, IP65-rated products for wet and other extreme manufacturing environments. (Makroprint thermal inkjet products are manufactured by Germany’s Weber Marking Systems.)

Said Alan Shipman, president of ProMach’s Labeling & Coding Business line, “ProMach already had one of the most robust lineups of labeling and coding solutions in the marketplace with highly regarded product brands including ID Technology, EPI, Greydon, P.E. Labellers, Packlab, Axon, NJM, and WLS. With the addition of Code Tech’s solutions for cartons, cases, films, and containers our coding portfolio and thermal inkjet lineup is now second to none in the industry.” Current Code Tech CEO Michael Shaw and COO Dina Lewison Shaw will continue leading development of thermal inkjet solutions as part of ProMach.