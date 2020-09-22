ProMach Acquires Panther Industries

Packaging machinery maker ProMach, Cincinnati, Ohio, has further expanded its labeling and coding business with the acquisition of Panther Industries, Highlands Ranch, Col., a leading provider of automated labeling equipment for Fortune 1000 as well as small and medium sized businesses across North America. The addition of Panther expands ProMach’s labeling capabilities into key strategic areas including e-commerce, distribution, manufacturing, warehouse, fulfillment, third party logistics (3PL), and many other fast-moving industries.

Founded in 2000, Panther manufactures both print and apply labeling systems as well as pre-printed label applicator systems. The company’s industry-leading technology helps companies increase throughput and reduce expenses for products ranging from cases to cartons and bottles to bags with intelligent and integrated labeling automation solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical device, industrial, and consumer packaged goods applications. Panther’s solutions range from economical entry level systems for low-volume operations to high-speed systems that are flexible, adaptive, and durable for manufacturing, distribution, and fulfillment processes to realize bottom line benefits.

Panther Industries and its team joins ProMach’s Labeling & Coding business line led by group president Alan Shipman. Panther Industries’ founder and president Jim Thompson is continuing to lead Panther as v.p. and general manager.

Said ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson, “I’m pleased to welcome the Panther team to ProMach. With the addition of Panther, ProMach brings a very comprehensive print and apply capability to customers across North America. This includes a broad range of labeling systems optimized for specific market applications along with a network of regional label converting locations to bring customers local support on a large scale. The result is a single source partner for nearly any customer to mark, identify, and track both primary and secondary packaging operations on their production lines backed by dedicated sales and service technicians to keep their labeling operations running at peak efficiency.”