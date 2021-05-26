PTi Mourns Death of Processing Engineer Torres

Processing Technologies International (PTi), Aurora, Ill., has announced the passing of Enrigue “Ricky” Torres. Torres was a processing engineer technical specialist with PTi for 20 years, and had more than 40 years of experience in the plastics industry.

Having been a plant manager prior to working with PTi, he had both hands on experience and a thorough understanding of extrusion equipment and related processes, making him extremely knowledgeable and well respected among all that worked with him.

In a press release, PTi said Torres set a high bar for himself in his professional life. He truly characterized someone full of company spirit and enthusiasm for the work. He loved this industry and the craft that he was so talented at—teaching others how to process plastic.

Torres is preceded in death by his wife Minerva and is survived by his two children and three grandchildren.