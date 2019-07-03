  • PT Youtube
7/3/2019 | 1 MINUTE READ

PTi Realigns Sales Team

Additions made as machine builder continues its emphasis on high-quality sheet extrusion its importance to the thermoforming process.

Sheet extrusion specialist Processing Technologies International LLC (PTi),  recently announced some changes in its sales organization.

The highlights:

  • Brian Winton, who joined PTi in late September, is now PTi’s new director of North American Sales. Winton started his career managing turnkey projects for sheet extrusion, thermoforming and downstream equipment sales, including plant infrastructure specification and installation. He worked for converters and equipment manufacturers at Modern Machinery, Lyle Industries, and Brown Machine, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for SPE Thermoforming Division. Winton’s extensive experience in the plastics industry is well-aligned with PTi’s emphasis on high-quality sheet extrusion and the importance it is to the thermoforming process, the company said in a release. Notes Matt Banach, PTI’s senior v.p. of sales and marketing, “Brian’s background further strengthens our ability to serve our thermoforming customers, especially those in the heavy gauge industry, and help them maximize the quality, operational and financial benefits of extrusion.”

 

PTi realigns sales team

New members of PTi’s sales team (l-r): Jeff McConnell, Brian Winton, Rob Williams

  • The company has hired two new technical sales engineers: Rob Williams and Jeff McConnell, both of whom will report to Winton. Williams, who has 12 years of sales management experience with PTi, will be responsible for a geographic area, along with key customers. McConnell, who recently joined PTi, previously spent 20 years serving in various roles at Spartech Plastics, most recently as packaging support engineer. In addition, McConnell has extensive experience in new product development, technical extrusion, packaging systems and thermoforming. McConnell will also be responsible for a geographic area, along with strategic customer assignments.
PTi realigns sales team.

PTi’s Busse retires.

  • PTi has announced the retirement of Richard Busse, midwest regional sales manager, who stepped down following an 18-year run with PTi. In his 43-year career, Busse has also worked for Alma/Spartech, Egan, John Brown, Milacron and Davis Standard. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

