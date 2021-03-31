Radici is Significantly Expanding Global Production Capacity

New production units and increased production capacity for engineering polymers has been underway by Italy’s RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers. The company is strengthening its global presence with investments of over EUR 35 million ($41.7 million) which include new plants in Mexico and China, and capacity expansions in Europe and North America. The company is a major producer of nylons 6 and 66 and high performance nylons such as 610, 612 and PPA copolymers, as well as a range of compounds based on PBT, PC/ABS, ABS, PC, TPEs, POM, PPS and polyolefins.

Said v.p. and COO of Radici Group Maurizio Radici “The High Performance Polymers business is highly strategic to our Group. The business area is a network of production and sales units located throughout Europe, North America, South America and Asia that can meet the needs of both local and global customers with a complete, innovative and sustainable product offering. This is the reason we have decided to strengthen our presence even further by setting up new and more technologically advanced manufacturing facilities, so as to increase our overall production capacity and efficiency level worldwide.”

Production capacity has been increased by 20,000 m.t./yr (44.9 million lbs/yr) in North America, namely, at Radici Plastics USA, Wadsworth, Ohio, and Radici Plastics Mexico. In particular, a new site was inaugurated in Mexico, extending over an area of 20,000 square meters, which is needed to support current and future development. In China, work has begun on the construction of a new 25,000-square meter plant that will boost production capacity by 30,000 tons/yr (66.1 million/lbs). The total investment of almost EUR 20 million ($23.5 millon) (in Suxiang District Industrial Park, in the City of Suzhou, was made in light of expectations for strong growth in the High Performance Polymers business in the Asian region.

RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers is also growing steadily in Europe: work is underway to expand production capacity by 15,000 tons/yr (33.1 million lbs/yr) at the German Radici Plastics GmbH site. This installation complements the enhancements made at the Italian Radici Novacips facility over the last two years. Europe remains one of the Group's core markets, especially for the automotive, electrical/electronics and consumer goods sectors.

Moreover, following the recent establishment of Radici InNova – the RadiciGroup consortium company that pools the research and innovation activities of the various divisions of the Group, in line with a sustainability strategy based on the circular economy – RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers is strengthening its Research and Development Centre, with the aim of studying innovative, increasingly more circularity-oriented materials and application solutions for markets and supply chains demanding lower environmental impact products.