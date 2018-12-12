R&B Expands Blow Molding Portfolio

Related Topics: Blow Molding

R&B Plastics Machinery is broadening its range of blow molding machinery through an alliance with firms in Taiwan and South Africa. R&B already supplies shuttle, wheel and reciprocating-screw extrusion blow molders as well as injection-blow machines. Now it is offering for the first time all-electric shuttle machines (pictured) and hydraulic accumulator-head models, both built by Sika Machinery Co. in Taiwan to designs from Seecor Blow Moulding Solutions (seecor.com) in South Africa. Sika is a custom machine builder that has been making machines for Seecor for some time. Machines for North America incorporate R&B technology and engineering.

Sika manufacturers systems and components for the new R&B Sika Shuttle line (RBS Series) and accumulator machines (RBA Series) and ships them to R&B in Saline, Mich., for assembly and customer trials. R&B maintains all detailed drawings of the machines and provides service and spare parts in North America. R&B has already sold several all-electric shuttles in the U.S. They come in single- and double-sided models with strokes from 350 to 1250 mm.