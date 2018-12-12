R&B Expands Blow Molding Portfolio

R&B adds accumulator-head machines and all-electric shuttles through alliance with Taiwanese manufacturer.

News Post: 12/12/2018

Related Topics:

R&B Plastics Machinery is broadening its range of blow molding machinery through an alliance with firms in Taiwan and South Africa. R&B already supplies shuttle, wheel and reciprocating-screw extrusion blow molders as well as injection-blow machines. Now it is offering for the first time all-electric shuttle machines (pictured) and hydraulic accumulator-head models, both built by Sika Machinery Co. in Taiwan to designs from Seecor Blow Moulding Solutions (seecor.com) in South Africa. Sika is a custom machine builder that has been making machines for Seecor for some time. Machines for North America incorporate R&B technology and engineering.

Sika manufacturers systems and components for the new R&B Sika Shuttle line (RBS Series) and accumulator machines (RBA Series) and ships them to R&B in Saline, Mich., for assembly and customer trials. R&B maintains all detailed drawings of the machines and provides service and spare parts in North America. R&B has already sold several all-electric shuttles in the U.S. They come in single- and double-sided models with strokes from 350 to 1250 mm.

Editor Pick

Krones Acquires MHT for PET Tooling

Krones significantly increased its capabilities in PET preform design and molding.

News

MachineSense Presents at Microsoft Conference

R&B Expands Blow Molding Portfolio

Austrian LSR Tooling & Systems Supplier Now Represented in U.S.

Software Offers Three New Capabilities for 3D Printing

Krones Acquires MHT for PET Tooling