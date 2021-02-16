Recycling Group Hires New President

Plastics Forming Enterprises (PFE), a company focused on recyclability testing and design for recycling consultation, has named Kristi Hansen as its new president.

Established in 1984, PFE has played an instrumental role in helping to develop quality standards for recycled PET at the recycling industry’s earliest stages, as well as consult on the construction of some of the first plastics recycling facilities to operate in the U.S and around the world. PFE’s growth over the years has paralleled the maturation of the plastics recycling industry, increasing the range of material testing and consultation services to include the many resins used in both rigid and flexible packaging.

Hansen, a recognized leader in the plastics recycling industry, brings the experience and vision that will enable PFE to continue to evolve with the rapidly changing packaging industry. As a design engineer with a degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology and 18 years of engineering experience in both the structural fiber and plastics industries, Hansen brings extensive technical knowledge to her new leadership role. Among her professional accomplishments, she has installed, started-up, and trained the commercial, quality control laboratories for three food-grade PET recycle facilities.

Hansen has also assisted CEO Louis Tacito in the full facility design, development, and qualification for several major, best-in-class, FDA-grade PET plants throughout the world.

“Kristi brings unparalleled experience to the organization, which uniquely qualifies her to oversee and manage the many business functions at PFE,” notes Tacito. “Her roles have allowed her to work closely with the clientele to better understand the recycling community and the challenges that material selection and product design have on the recycle steam quality.”

Among Hansen’s goals for the organization, PFE will continue to lead in mechanical testing and design consultation, but also support the industry as it moves to address the emerging opportunities in chemical recycling, mitigating ocean plastics, and improving the image of plastics.

“This is an unprecedented and exciting time in the plastics industry,” Hansen reflects. “PFE has been a force in helping the recycling industry grow and become mainstream in manufacturing. I look forward to leading this organization as it meets the industry’s new challenges in achieving circularity goals.”