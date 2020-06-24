  • PT Youtube
6/24/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

Reifenhauser Converts Second Pilot Line for Protective Gear in Coronavirus Fight

Line will produce enough material to create 1.2 million coveralls for hospital workers aiding COVID-19 patients.

Jim Callari

Editorial Director, Plastics Technology

Reifenhauser has converted a second pilot line at its Trosidorf, Germany Technology Center, this one to make protective garments for workers treating COVID-19 patient. The line will produce 110 metric tons of protective film for a global leading manufacturer of medical coveralls used in hospitals. This volume is sufficient for about 1.2 million coveralls. Back in March, the machine builder converted a lab line to make meltblown material for face masks.

The film protects against infections while allowing for air exchange, which is vital for hospital workers who must wear coveralls for long periods of time. Breathability comes from the material’s porous structure, which is produced by virtue of adding CaCOfiller followed by a stretching process using Reifenhauser’s EVO Ultra Stretch technology.

Heino Claussen-Markefka, managing director, Reifenhauser Blown Film, explains: “Our intention with this project is to make another contribution to strengthen international production capacity which is currently exhausted, so as to supply a sufficient volume of high-quality protective garments during the coronavirus crisis. And we are delighted to use our pilot lines for this.”

The same line type is capable of producing hygienic film for use in diapers, besides certified medical protective film. Ultra Stretch technology can also be used in other advanced applications, such as recyclable all-PE film. 

