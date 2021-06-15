Reiloy Adds Barrel-Manufacturing Capacity

Reiloy USA has completed a new 60,000 ft2 barrel manufacturing site that includes two new lines and an advanced metallurgical lab for testing bi-metallic barrels/components in Wichita/Maize, Kan.

The two electrically induced centrifugal casting lines will process 90% of the product mix Reiloy sells out of its Wichita facility. The company says the plant is equipped with the latest casting, drilling, honing and milling technologies.

The casting process and alloy-powder technology are proprietary and were developed by parent company Reifenhauser, Troisdorf, Germany. They are used to make liners that are spun into electrically heated barrel blanks. With this process Reiloy can make standard and premium tungsten carbide barrel blanks, one of the highest wear-resistant barrel liners on the market, right in Kansas.

The new casting lines will allow Reiloy USA to manufacture more just-in time inventory for blanks and barrels used primarily in the injection and extrusion markets. The additional manufacturing capacity should aid in market supply and leadtime for customers, Reiloy says.

Reiloy USA was formed after Reifenhauser bought Westland Corp. in 2012.