Revolution Acquires Island Plastics

Revolution Sustainable Solutions announced the acquisition of Island Plastics, a producer of 100% PCR linear low-density (LLDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) film grade resin. This strategic move will expand Revolution’s recycling capabilities, particularly in the production of clear food-grade PCR for flexible food packaging and other applications.

Island Plastics, based in Flint, Michigan, operates a mechanical recycling facility dedicated to producing high-quality LLDPE/LDPE PCR.

Revolution expects to have an input capacity of 300 million pounds after the integration of Island Plastics. Source: Revolution Sustainable Solutions

In October 2023, Revolution received a Letter of No Objection (NOL) from the FDA for its proprietary mechanical recycling method to produce clear food-grade PCR-LLDPE resin from stretch film. This approval enables the use of up to 100% recycled content in food contact applications across a broad range of food types and conditions.

“The partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to redefine possible for sustainable plastic solutions,” says Scott Coleman, president and CEO of Revolution. “By integrating Island Plastics' recycling capabilities and high-quality PCR products, we are poised to enhance our sustainable ecosystem and further contribute to a circular economy. We plan to leverage our recent FDA No Objection Letter to expand Island Plastics’ PCR offerings to include clear food-grade PCR.”

The acquisition is also expected to enhance Revolution’s capacity to deliver sustainable products across various markets, including agriculture, facilities maintenance and consumer goods. By incorporating Island Plastics’ capabilities, Revolution aims to increase the use of certified recycled content in its products, thereby reducing reliance on virgin materials and minimizing environmental impact.

Revolution’s circular approach to plastics involves not only manufacturing products but also collecting and recycling them. The integration of Island Plastics is anticipated to strengthen this approach, enabling Revolution to recover, process and clean more than 300 million pounds of material annually.