RJG Consolidates Southeast Training Facilities in North Carolina

The RCCC facility, which is approximately 30 miles northeast of Charlotte International Airport off of Interstate 85, features a new classroom and lab space that RJG will be utilizing. Courses to be taught in this facility by experienced RJG instructors will include Fundamentals of Systematic Injection Molding, Decoupled Molding Workshop, Master Molder I and II and Advanced eDART Training.

In a release, Shane Vandekerkhof, director of training and consulting at RJG said the move to relocate to RCCC will not only provides a superior classroom experience, but also give students more flight and accommodation options. Courses will start in May.

