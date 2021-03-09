RJG Consolidates Southeast Training Facilities in North Carolina
RJG is consolidating its Gibsonville, N.C. and Woodstock, Ga. training facilities to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s (RCCC) campus in Kannapolis, North Carolina.
#business
The RCCC facility, which is approximately 30 miles northeast of Charlotte International Airport off of Interstate 85, features a new classroom and lab space that RJG will be utilizing. Courses to be taught in this facility by experienced RJG instructors will include Fundamentals of Systematic Injection Molding, Decoupled Molding Workshop, Master Molder I and II and Advanced eDART Training.
In a release, Shane Vandekerkhof, director of training and consulting at RJG said the move to relocate to RCCC will not only provides a superior classroom experience, but also give students more flight and accommodation options. Courses will start in May.
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s (RCCC) campus in Kannapolis, North Carolina features a new classroom and lab space that RJG will utilize.
RELATED CONTENT
-
How to Stop Flash
Flashing of a part can occur for several reasons—from variations in the process or material to tooling trouble.
-
A New Look at Evaluating Fill Times For Injection Molding
One of the important process parameters to establish and record for any injection molded part is its injection or fill time. Research research reveals the limitations of popularly taught methods of establishing this critical parameter.
-
Cold Pressed-In Threaded Inserts: An Economical Alternative
Cold pressed-in threaded inserts provide a sturdy and cost-effective alternative to heat staking or ultrasonically installed threaded inserts. Discover the advantages and see it in action here. (Sponsored Content)