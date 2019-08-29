RJG Helps Bring Molding Training to Nebraska College

Central Community College (CCC) and RJG have partnered up to bring injection molding training to Nebraska. CCC will embed RJG education into their curriculum when the new training lab is completed in the beginning of 2020.

RJG’s award-winning courses have trained countless injection molding professionals in a real-world, hands-on capacity to improve their careers and lives. CCC has a passion for teaching real-world skills, including injection molding, so the partnership made sense. They’ve been working hard to get the training facility up and running as quickly as possible for their students.

Currently, the mechanicals are in place, and the floor will soon receive its new finish in the 4000 ft2 lab. Kathy Fuchser, Campus president/division v.p., and Doug Pauley, associate dean/training development are driving the initiative and have added Ben Wilshusen as the trainer for their plastics program.

This effort has also included many local injection molding companies. There have been machines donated by Becton Dickinson, Molex, Arburg and Toyo. Advanced Engineering is donating the complete cooling system, and Major Mold is helping with molds. Other smaller donations include conveyors, robots, and more.

“We are very excited to open up this opportunity to CCC students,” states Gary Chastain, consulting and training director at RJG. “Learning new skills through hands-on training is invaluable, especially today as less and less students choose manufacturing-based careers. We hope to instill a love of the trade and provide new opportunities to future molders.”

We’d rather send you $15 than rely on our crystal ball… It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate! Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email. Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation. Are you in the U.S. and not sure you received the survey? Contact us to access it. Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.