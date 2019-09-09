RJG Partners with a Nebraska Community College on Injection Molding Training Lab

RJG Inc. and Central Community College (CCC) are working together to bring injection molding training to Nebraska. CCC in Columbus, Neb., will embed RJG education into its curriculum when a new 4000 ft2 training lab (photo) is completed at the start of 2020. Kathy Fuchser, campus president and division v.p., and Doug Pauley, assoc. deant for training and development, are driving the training initiative and have brought on board Ben Wilshusen as the trainer for the plastics program.

The effort also has involved many local injection molding companies. Machines have been donated by Becton Dickinson, Molex, Arburg and Toyo. Advanced Engineering is donating the complete cooling system, and Major Mold is helping with tooling. Other smaller donations include conveyors, robots, etc.

