RJG Training Facility Adds Bole Machine

Injection molding technology and training provider RJG Inc. (Traverse City, Mich.) announced the addition of a Bole 100 EKS C340 servodriven hydraulic injection molding machine to its training facility in Gibsonville, N.C. The 3000-ft2 training facility opened in 2016 with seven injection molding machines and a classroom with seating for 22 students.

The consignment Bole press features a 3.6-oz barrel and 45,432 ppsi of available injection pressure. RJG notes that the servodriven hydraulic system offers high efficiency and low energy consumption. The press also features Bole’s patented Central Clamping System (CCS) technology and floating tiebar design. Bole, which was founded in 1998 is a unit of Chenglu Group—a subsidiary of Ningbo Shuangma Machinery Industry Co. Ltd. The EK-S series was introduced in 2018.

Marty Key, Consultant/Trainer at RJG, said the machine will be used in various training courses, including RJG’s Essentials, Fundamentals of Systematic Injection Molding; the Decoupled Molding Workshop; and Master Molder I and II courses.

