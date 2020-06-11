RJG Training Facility Adds Bole Machine

Injection molding technology and training provider RJG Inc. (Traverse City, Mich.) announced the addition of a Bole 100 EKS C340 servodriven hydraulic injection molding machine to its training facility in Gibsonville, N.C. The 3000-ft2 training facility opened in 2016 with seven injection molding machines and a classroom with seating for 22 students.
The consignment Bole press features a 3.6-oz barrel and 45,432 ppsi of available injection pressure. RJG notes that the servodriven hydraulic system offers high efficiency and low energy consumption. The press also features Bole’s patented Central Clamping System (CCS) technology and floating tiebar design. Bole, which was founded in 1998 is a unit of Chenglu Group—a subsidiary of Ningbo Shuangma Machinery Industry Co. Ltd. The EK-S series was introduced in 2018.
Marty Key, Consultant/Trainer at RJG, said the machine will be used in various training courses, including RJG’s Essentials, Fundamentals of Systematic Injection Molding; the Decoupled Molding Workshop; and Master Molder I and II courses.
RJG’s Gibsonville, N.C. training facility has added a new 110-ton servohydraulic injection molding machine from Bole.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Calculate Shot Size Vs. Barrel Capacity
It may seem like a dull topic, but it will overcome the emotional experience that follows when you put a new mold into a machine and you find out there is not enough barrel capacity to make a full shot.
-
Cold Pressed-In Threaded Inserts: An Economical Alternative
Cold pressed-in threaded inserts provide a sturdy and cost-effective alternative to heat staking or ultrasonically installed threaded inserts. Discover the advantages and see it in action here. (Sponsored Content)
-
Injection Molding: Understanding Pressure Loss In Injection Molding
One of the more prominent trends in processing is the need for higher plastic pressures to mold parts.