  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
6/11/2020

RJG Training Facility Adds Bole Machine

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

RJG’s Gibsonville, N.C. training site has added a 110-ton servodriven hydraulic Bole consignment machine.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Injection molding technology and training provider RJG Inc. (Traverse City, Mich.) announced the addition of a Bole 100 EKS C340 servodriven hydraulic injection molding machine to its training facility in Gibsonville, N.C. The 3000-ft2 training facility opened in 2016 with seven injection molding machines and a classroom with seating for 22 students.

The consignment Bole press features a 3.6-oz barrel and 45,432 ppsi of available injection pressure. RJG notes that the servodriven hydraulic system offers high efficiency and low energy consumption. The press also features Bole’s patented Central Clamping System (CCS) technology and floating tiebar design. Bole, which was founded in 1998 is a unit of Chenglu Group—a subsidiary of Ningbo Shuangma Machinery Industry Co. Ltd. The EK-S series was introduced in 2018.

Marty Key, Consultant/Trainer at RJG, said the machine will be used in various training courses, including RJG’s Essentials, Fundamentals of Systematic Injection Molding; the Decoupled Molding Workshop; and Master Molder I and II courses.

RJG Gibsonville Bole

RJG’s Gibsonville, N.C. training facility has added a new 110-ton servohydraulic injection molding machine from Bole.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox