Road Trip: Bulk-Handling Systems on Wheels

Meet TED. Short for Traveling Equipment Display, it’s a mobile display that Coperion and Coperion K-Tron (U.S. office Sewell, N.J.) launched in October to bring the latest solutions for feeding, pneumatic conveying, complete systems, components and extruders right to the your doorstep anywhere in the U.S. It’s free and offers companies hands-on learning demonstrations as well as direct contact with a factory representative to answer questions and discuss specific applications. TED is also equipped with several video screens for viewing all the latest information Coperion has to offer.

The traveling equipment display is outfitted with several types of feeders, including a twin- screw feeder that can be switched out to a single screw by simply exchanging the feeding module. This quick change concept allows for easy material changeover and cleaning. Other feeders on the truck include the Smart Weigh Belt feeder and the unique Bulk Solids Pump feeder.

Process components available on TED include Cope﻿rion’s diverter valves specially equipped for viewing the internals of the valve and easily demonstrating the technological advances in the valve design. A full range of rotary valves can be seen that include an innovative full extraction system on the ZRD rotary valve allowing easy withdrawal of the rotor and complete access to the interior of the valve. The smallest valve Coperion has to offer, the ZZB, will also be on display showing its capabilities for easy cleaning, small capacity dosing and metering and its high sanitary standards. A sectioned rotary valve is also available for easily viewing seals, gaskets and bearings as well as a vacuum sequencing receiver demonstrating Coperion K-Tron’s wide range of pneumatic conveying equipment.

The traveling equipment display covers regions in the continental USA only. Click here to schedule a visit for TED to come to your facility. Click here for more information on Coperion and Coperion K-Tron’s Traveling Equipment Display.