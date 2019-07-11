Robert Bosch Venture Capital Invests in Xometry's Manufacturing Marketplace

Xometry, a provide of on-demand manufacturing marketplace, announced that Robert Bosch Venture Capital (RBVC) will join the company's recently announced Series D round. RBVC joins Greenspring Associates, Dell Technologies Capital, BMW i Ventures, Foundry Group, GE Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Maryland Venture Fund and Almaz Capital as investors in the round. This additional investment brings the total amount raised in the Series D to $55 million. Xometry has raised $118 million overall. With this latest round of funding, Xometry is now eyeing expansion into the European geography.

Xometry's Instant Quoting Engine provides product designers the ability to simply upload a CAD file, get instant quotes and then order a wide variety of custom manufactured parts. The orders are then sourced through Xometry's Partner Network of over 3,000 manufacturers. Xometry's manufacturing services include CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication and injection molding.

Xometry also recently launched Xometry Supplies, an online marketplace offering materials, tooling, and other supplies. Xometry Supplies makes it efficient for the partners in the Xometry Partner Network to get what they need to make high quality parts. The site is growing quickly, adding 65,000 new tooling SKU's in June.