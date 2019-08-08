Robot Grippers Assembled in USA

Staff Report
Schunk will now assemble grippers in the U.S. It completed a 40,000 ft2 expansion in Morrisville, N.C., earlier this year, resulting 19,000 ft2 more manufacturing space plus 22,000 ft2 additional office and training space. Local assembly of robot grippers previously imported from Germany means faster response time and ability to customize products with standard components in stock, the company says.
