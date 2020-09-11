Robotics Consultation Service Launched

TM Robotics—the sales, service and support partner for Japan’s Shibaura Machine Industrial Robots, formerly Toshiba Machine—has launched a robotics consultation service, aiming to advise manufacturers on how automation can aid recovery and growth. The company’s North American headquarters are in Elk Grove Village, Ill. It also maintains an office in the U.K.

The company says the free consultations can be scheduled at its website. The consultations will be held virtually using a video conferencing service. Alternatively, consultations can be arranged by appointment.

The company notes the new service was created in response to the changing needs of the plastics industry, with the sector experiencing some spikes in demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press release announcing the new service, Nigel Smith, president and CEO at TM Robotics, noted the unique challenges facing plastics.

“Some plastics manufacturers are frantically searching for ways to diversify, while others have dramatically increased or decreased output and have been forced to rethink their production methods,” Smith said. “Naturally, different challenges require different approaches.”

TM Robotics business is global, offering Shibaura’s complete range of robots, including 6-axis, SCARA and Cartesian.

Shibaura Machine’s new TVM series of vertically articulated robots.