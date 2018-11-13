Ross Names Drames Regional Sales Manager

Related Topics: Compounding

Gregg Drames has been named regional sales manager for mixing equipment maker Charles Ross & Son Co.,Hauppauge, N.Y. In this role he will represent the company in the Mid-Atlantic Region (DE, MD, Washington DC, Southern NJ and parts of PA). With degrees in Environmental Chemistry and Business Management from Philadelphia University, Drames brings nine years of experience in technical sales and business development. In addition, he worked for several years as a Research Chemist and Laboratory Manager.