RTP Acquires Anti-Scratch Additives Patents from TenasiTech

Global compounder of custom engineered thermoplastics RTP Co., Winona, Minn., has acquired the patents for anti-scratch additives from TenasiTech, Boston, Mass. The transaction encompasses the nanoparticle technology patents.

Explains Scott Koberna, general manager for RTP’s wear & friction, “The base technology greatly improves scratch and mar resistance in injection molded thermoplastics, delivering best-in-class performance. We are very excited to include this technology in our expansive ‘surface protection’ portfolio of materials.”

Damage from scratch or mar can occur on the surface of a plastic part during manufacturing, assembly, packaging, shipping, or product use. To protect the aesthetic value of the part, molders and manufacturers often turn to costly secondary processes like special protective packaging, coatings or painting. RTP’s Surface Protection Compounds reportedly have the scratch resistance and the depth of color required to potentially eliminate the need for these secondary processes, thereby reducing costs, improving aesthetics, and enhancing perceived value of the part. This is particularly helpful for automotive interior and exterior components, consumer products, appliances, and consumer or medical electronics housings.

The company is planning a commercial launch of its TenasiTech Surface Protection portfolio in 2021. Said Koberna,“Our initial integration of the nanoparticle technology will be in nylon, acrylic, and polyester resin systems. We will offer clear grades, and can achieve many colors, including the coveted ‘Piano Black’ hue. Following that, we’ll explore the use of anti-scratch technology for additional thermoplastic polymers and thermoplastic solid coatings, solvent and water-based coatings, and sheet and film extrusion.”