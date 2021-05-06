SABIC and KraussMaffei Collaborate on Development of Innovative Thin-Wall Packaging

SABIC has announced the launch of its collaboration with KraussMaffei HighPerformance AG at the partner’s recently expanded Thin-Wall Packaging Application Center in Näfels, Switzerland, the site of KraussMaffei's Swiss subsidiary and manufacturer of high-performance injection molding systems known under the Netsal brand.

Opened in a virtual ceremony hosted by officials from both companies on May 6, 2021, the expanded Application Center will enable innovative application, material and processing solutions in the thin-wall packaging industry through closer collaboration across the segment’s entire value chain.

The Application Center will allow close engagement with customers and OEMs proactively to strengthen collaborations in the Thin-Wall Packaging Industry. SABIC will be using the Application Center in collaboration with customers and third parties to develop material solutions that can add value in terms of enhanced mechanical performance, more efficient processability and greater sustainability value. The Netsal injection molding portfolio for packaging applications can be further optimized as a result of improved material and process insights. Said Dr. Christina Härter, KraussMaffei High Performance’s Netsal head of application technology,"With the future knowledge gained from this valuable collaboration, we will further improve our injection molding technology in terms of usability, process control and performance. In addition, through the close branch exchange of our know-how, we will develop new processes for sustainable packaging solutions together with SABIC,”

In addition to Netstal’s state-of-the-art injection molding, in-mold labeling and part handling capabilities, the Application Center provides advanced tooling and testing equipment. First new systems installed by SABIC include molding equipment designed to investigate injection compression molding options and test the mechanical properties of thin-wall packaging applications.

Said Abdullah Al-Otaibi, SABIC general manager engineering thermoplastics business & market solutions, petrochemicals, “This significant milestone underscores our continuous investment in innovation, collaboration and sustainability to help our customers achieve their goals and drive the industry forward. The Application Center will accelerate the pace at which we bring new material and processing technologies to our joint customers while we engage with them more closely to embrace global trends, turn challenges into opportunities and accelerate the development of both profitable and sustainable thin-wall packaging solutions.”

Commented Renzo Davatz, KraussMaffei HighPerformance’s CEO “We have a long history of innovation in thin-wall injection molding and welcome the collaboration with SABIC, who share our values of ideation and commitment to the further development of new process and material solutions in this important market segment. Together, we will leverage our synergies to stimulate value chain interaction, identify new leads and help our customers succeed.”

Added SABIC’s v.p. technology and innovation for polymers Waleed Al Shalfan, “The joint Application Center brings new momentum in how we grow and implement our expertise in polymer science and processing from a more collaborative approach. The value chain interactions and innovation sessions with customers will further enhance our understanding and will enable us to respond more efficiently and effectively to our customers’ needs and create lasting value for all players, industry and society