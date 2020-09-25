SABIC Expanding Capacity for Noryl SA9000 to Support 5G Infrastructure

SABIC is aiming to boost global production capacity for its specialty Noryl SA9000 PPE resin used in specialized high-performance printed circuit boards which require copper-clad laminates (CCLs) used in 5G base stations. This latest expansion, which builds on 2019 increases, will nearly double regional production in Asia and increase overall Noryl SA9000 resin production in Asia tenfold vs. 2018 levels. The incremental gain in capacity will help reduce the global lead times for manufacturers of high-performance copper-clad laminates (CCLs), which can provide them with greater flexibility to meet customer requests for quick turnarounds. Additionally, it provides capability for future product development. The expansion project is currently underway in India, with completion expected by year’s end.

Noryl SA9000 is a modified, low molecular weight, bi-functional oligomer based on PPE with vinyl end-groups. It reportedly offers formulators the opportunity to achieve very low loss CCL products while balancing heat resistance, dimensional stability, coefficient of thermal expansion and higher layer count capability. Specialized PCBs used in 5G network infrastructure require copper clad laminates that address the need for high speed and low insertion loss at higher frequencies. High-performance NORYL SA9000 resin

NORYL SA9000 resin provides formulating flexibility in existing CCL production operations. It is soluble in conventional solvents such as toluene and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) and can be incorporated into various thermoset resin systems such as styrenics, allylic, acrylic, maleimide, methacrylic and unsaturated polyester monomers and resins.