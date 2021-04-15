SABIC Joins Collaborative Scholarship to Enhance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Chemical Industry Workforce

SABIC is participating in the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI), the chemical industry’s collaborative diversity, equity and inclusion initiative aimed at creating pathways for underrepresented groups to enter and succeed in STEM careers within the chemicals industry. With an investment of $500,000, SABIC plans to sponsor 10 young scholars over the next two years, joining a growing list of organizations that together have raised more than $10 million for scholarships.

FOSSI is a national, industrywide program that provides scholarships to undergraduate students seeking STEM degrees at HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities). It also provides opportunities for manufacturers, supply chain partners and other stakeholders to fund scholarships, provide internship opportunities and facilitate mentoring and leadership training for these students. The first FOSSI scholarships are being awarded to 150 students enrolling in college this fall. Each will receive a $40,000, four-year scholarship.

Said Greg Adams, v.p. of SABIC Americas, Houston. “Developing the next generation of STEM professionals is very important for the chemicals industry. We believe in fostering a passion for STEM among all students and helping provide access to higher education for those who seek to turn those passions into a lifelong journey. These life-changing scholarships will help bring a much-needed pipeline of diverse and talented students from across the U.S. into the workforce.”

“We are pleased to take this important step in supporting diversity and inclusion as an Underwriting Sponsor of this impactful scholarship,” Adams said. “At SABIC, our commitment to building and sustaining strong connections helps us achieve more together. We’re honored to support these worthy scholars.”

Said Chris Jahn, president and CEO of the American Chemical Council. “ACC and our members are committed to enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion in our facilities, our board rooms and the communities in which we operate. FOSSI brings together the industry’s collective might to make a significant impact on the future of the chemicals industry. We are thrilled to welcome SABIC into this important initiative and look forward to working with their team to create opportunities and pathways for success for these deserving scholars.”