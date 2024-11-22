SABIC Opens Ultem Resin Manufacturing Facility in Singapore to Meet Asia-Pacific Demand

SABIC announced the official launch of its new $170-million Ultem resin manufacturing facility in Singapore, to produce the high-performance thermoplastic Ultem resin. The new facility is a strategic move to support SABIC’s goal of increasing global Ultem specialty resin production by more than 50%, responding to the growing demand from high-tech and manufacturing industries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan and China.

SABIC leaders attended the facility opening with officials from the governments of Singapore and Saudi Arabia. Source: SABIC

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the new Singapore facility reinforces SABIC’s commitment to localize a reliable supply of high-performance materials that support complex and demanding supply chain requirements.

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC CEO says, “We’re excited to leverage SABIC’s advanced manufacturing capabilities to produce one of the world’s most advanced plastics in Singapore. The Ultem resin facility reflects our long-term commitment to the region’s high-tech economies and advanced manufacturing sectors, supporting the growth of advanced applications. Singapore’s widely networked trade agreements also provide us with competitive access to markets in the region.”

Lim Wey Len, executive vice president of the Singapore Economic Development Board says, “The opening of SABIC’s new Ultem plant reflects its confidence in Singapore as a hub to capture the growing demand for high-performance specialty chemicals in Asia. We look forward to how the new plant’s advanced manufacturing capabilities will boost our chemicals sector to meet customers’ needs in growth areas such as mobility and electronics. We continue to welcome like-minded partners like SABIC to invest in our talent and capabilities here in Singapore, to create cutting-edge material solutions for the world.”