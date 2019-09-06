SABIC Pro Present the Latest on High-Performance Optical Compounds for LiDAR Automotive Components

A key participant in the Technology Showcase at Automotive LIDAR 2019, held in Dearborn, Mich., Sept. 25-26, is SABIC with a presentation from mobility business manager Aurélie Schoemann, on high-performance optical resins for mobility. Schoemann aims to explore key challenges that affect the design, manufacture and performance of LiDAR sensors and explain how optical thermoplastic resins can provide solutions.

In particular, she focuses on infrared (IR)- transparent resins for optical LiDAR components. Included are Ultem PEI 1000 and 1010, LNP Konduit thermally conductive compounds which include PPS and nylon 6 versions, and LNP Statkon electrically conductive compounds which include PC, PPS, ABS, PEI, PEEK, and nylon 6 versions, depending on the properties needed for a part. Lexan CXT copolymers, characterized by their clear, high-transmission, high RI (refrective index), are also being considered. A technical leader with a decade of experience in mass transportation, automotive and consumer electronics, Schoemann is currently focused on developing thermoplastic solutions to address challenges facing the growing automotive sensor market.

To prevent obstruction of laser light waves, LiDAR systems may be embedded in automotive grilles, bumper fascias or headlights, exposing them to harsh weather conditions, road chemicals and debris that can affect their optical transparency and durability. The increasing miniaturization of LiDAR assemblies to make them less noticeable and more cost-effective is yet another challenge. According to Shoemann, SABIC’s high-performance thermoplastic resins and compounds can provide greater freedom to design complex, miniaturized and thin-wall geometries compared to glass and epoxy, two materials traditionally used in LiDAR assemblies. As such, they are increasingly becoming the materials of choice for applications requiring high IR transparency (even in black) and resistance to environmental exposure to UV light, chemicals, abrasion and impact.

