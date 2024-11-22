SACMI’s PET Bottle and Labeling Machinery Integrated Into Omnia Techologies

SACMI has sold its Beverage and Labeling units to Omnia Technologies. Included are two-stage stretch-blowing, filling and capping systems, labelers and bag-in-box systems. This equipment is now part of Omnia’s ACMI unit. All of these companies are based in Italy but also operate in the U.S. Source: SACMI Imola SC

SACMI of Italy sold its Beverage and Labeling business units in May 2024 to Omnia Technologies, another Italian firm that provides automation and bottling technologies for wine, spirits, beverages, dairy and pharmaceuticals. As of September 2024, the former SACMI units became part of ACMI, an unrelated Italian firm acquired around the same time by Omnia Technologies and dedicated to design of complete bottling and packaging lines for food and beverages in PET and glass bottles, metal cans, plastic cups and bag-in-box.

The former SACMI Beverage products are now part of ACMI Blowing and Filling. These include Smartblow two-stage stretch-blow molding machines, filling/capping machines and complete systems for blowing, filling, capping and labeling, as well as Form Fill Seal (FFS). The former SACMI Labelling offerings are now in ACMI Labelling Solutions: medium- and high-speed labelers as well as bag-in-box systems. These two new business units join the original ACMI Bottling and Packaging Systems, which designs and engineers complete lines, including palletizers and depalletizers, cartoning machines, craters and decraters, shrink- and stretch-wrappers, wraparound trayformers, multipack machines, handle applicators, robots and conveying systems. All products are 100% Italian made and are available in the Americas, Africa and Asia — regions where parent Omnia Technologies hopes to strengthen its presence.

Meanwhile, SACMI retains its Compression Blow Forming (CBF) systems for plastic bottles, continuous compression molding (CCM) systems for plastic caps and IPS systems for injection molding PET preforms.