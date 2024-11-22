Second Cyclyx Circularity Center Planned for 2026

Cyclyx International, a joint venture among Agilyx, ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell has reached a final investment decision for a second Cyclyx Circularity Center (CCC2). The new facility will be located at an existing distribution center in the Fort Worth, Texas, area and will help to create further necessary infrastructure for plastics recycling.

Cyclyx is planning a second circularity center, to open in 2026 and have an operational capacity of 300 million pounds per year. Source: Cyclyx

The first Cyclyx Circularity Center (CC1), announced in 2022, is anticipated to open in the Houston area in 2025.

Together, Agilyx, ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell are investing $135 million into Cyclyx to fund the construction and operations for CCC2, which has an expected startup in the second half of 2026. According to Cyclyx, the facility will have the capacity to produce approximately 300 million pounds of plastic waste feedstock per year for customers using mechanical and advanced recycling technologies. CCC2 operations are expected to create more than 100 jobs in the local economy.

“This new world-class facility will significantly expand our capability to supply the growing industry demand for feedstock for both mechanical and advanced recycling,” says Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Cyclyx. “CCC2 will help enable the aggregation and recycling of postconsumer, commercial and industrial plastic waste often destined for landfills or incineration. We look forward to working with the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex community as well as our feedstock customers to deliver sustainable solutions.”

According to the company, Cyclyx Circularity Centers are designed to accept a wide range of plastic waste streams, including plastics that are not typically accepted in current industry recycling programs. Combined, CCC1 and CCC2 will have the capacity to produce an estimated 600 million pounds of plastic waste.

Cyclyx continues to explore the development of additional CCCs, each placed in major hubs across the United States.