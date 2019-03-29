Short Carbon-Fiber Filled PP Composites Launched

Italian compounder Xenia Materials has developed a new series of short carbon-fiber filled PP thermoplastic composite grades under the XECARB 11 brand. (The company has a partnership with PlastiComp, which was acquired last year by PolyOne, to develop innovative solutions based on PolyOne/PlastiComp’s Complēt long carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites and Xenia’s Xecarb short carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites.)

After more than a year of testing and improvements, the final Xecarb 11 series is said to represent the ideal solution for a wide range of applications in chemical, industrial and sport system fields which require a high modulus-to-density ratio. Due to their carbon fiber reinforcement, the new compounds are electrically conductive. They additionally present a tensile strength at break up to 115 MPa (16,679 psi), excellent chemical resistance, higher heat deflection temperature, better dimensional stability and reduced post shrinkage. They also boast better surface hardness and excellent UV resistance.