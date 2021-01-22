Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

SI Group Announced Price Hikes on Antioxidants

Driven by increases in raw material and freight costs, SI Group increases prices of its antioxidants.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

An increase of up to 10% has been issued by SI Group, Schenectady, New York, applicable to its portfolio of antioxidants sold into the plastics market. The price increase is effective immediately or as contracts allow.

 

SI Group hikes prices of antioxidants

 

According to v.p. of plastics solutions Chuck Reardon, the price increase is in response to changing market conditions and is required to ensure SI Group can continue to deliver high-quality antioxidant solutions and security of supply to our customers in the plastics industry. “In addition to the sudden escalation of freight costs around the world, we’re facing significant cost increases and reduced availability of certain raw materials for our antioxidants used in plastics.” SI Group’s sales representatives will communicate new pricing information with existing customers for all affected products.

We recently reported on a similar move based on the same contributing factors made by Dover Chemical, applicable to that company’s organo-phosphite additives, including TNPP used as a process aid in polyolefin packaging.

 

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight