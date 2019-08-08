Sidel Buys PET Moldmaker

Sidel has to its tooling capabilities with the acquisition of Cognac Moules Emballages Plastiques (COMEP), a French designer and producer of molds for PET blow molding. In business for over 20 years, COMEP builds more than 4000 PET molds per year for customers around the world. With around 60 employees, COMEP was an early innovator in low-blowing-pressure technologies.

