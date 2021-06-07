Sidel Merges Two PET Tooling Subsidiaries

Competek is Sidel's new French-Italian PET moldmaker



Sidel in France has combined two PET designers and builders of PET preform and bottle molds into a new entity called Competek, also based in France. One of the two merged entities was PET Engineering of Italy, acquired by Sidel in 2018; the other was COMEP of France, which Sidel acquired in 2019. Together, they create more than 1500 new PET bottle molds and 100 preform molds annually. With offices in France and Italy, Competek builds molds for PET bottles from 100 ml to 30 L, suited to most makes of PET machines on the market. Besides molds, the new firm offers bottle and preform design and prototyping, as well as dimensional testing and materials testing—including rPET, colors, and barrier materials. Competek also offers change parts for line conversions to make new products.