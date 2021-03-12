Sikora Adds Development Engineer to U.S. Operation
Measurement and control company hires hose and tubing veteran Chris Johnston.
Sikora International Corp. has hired Chris Johnston as business development engineer for its U.S. operation in Peachtree, Ga. In this position, he will focus on developing the U.S. hose and tube markets for Sikora, which makes measuring, testing and control technologies for demanding industries.
Chris Johnston
Johnston was most recently product manager, elastomer systems for Davis-Standard. “Chris...possesses broad experience in the hose and tube market,” says John Dognazzi, managing director of Bremen, Germany-based Sikora. “In the U.S., there are many hose and tube companies in the automotive, large-diameter pipe, medical device and industrial hose sectors. With the additional personnel, we now have the capacity to target these companies.”
Sikora’s Georgia operation is one of two in the U.S.; the second is located in Beverly, Mass. in 2015.
