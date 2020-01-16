Solvay Bring Online New HALS Additives Capacity

Solvay Technology Solutions, Saddle Brook, N.J., has brought on stream a new state-of-the-art production unit that produces the company’s core HALS additives. The new capacity complements the existing HALS production at the Willow Island, W. Va. Upon completion of phase 2, Solvay plans to double capacity versus prior to the project’s start.

Said Ning Chen, v.p., Polymer Additives for Solvay’s Technology Solutions global business unit,“We decided to expand our capacity to better meet the needs of our customers…This investment provides peace of mind to our clients, ensuring security of supply and a faster response from Solvay, a technology leader and industry reference in light stabilization. With it, we are well-positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions and growing with our customers.”

Solvay’s new facility was designed with the latest improvements in technology to ensure operator safety, reduce impact on the environment, and improve the quality and consistency of Solvay’s HALS products.The core HALS products currently produced at the site are the foundation for the Cynergy and Cyxtra polymer additives product families that enable Solvay’s customers to transform the performance characteristics of polyolefins into advanced polymers for specialty applications in building and construction, agricultural films, and a host of consumer and industrial uses.

Specialty high molecular weight (HMW) HALS technology has been shown to protects polyolefins against degradation caused by exposure to light and thermal forces, extending the lifetime of plastics in outdoor applications. One such example is Cyxtra V9900, a combination of a monomeric HMW HALS and a non-traditional UV absorber that reportedly meets all worldwide automotive UV weathering specifications. It is ideal for the stabilization of PP, TPO and their mineral and or glass versions.