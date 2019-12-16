Space Requests for NPE2021 Have Already Broken Records

Susan Krys
VP, Tradeshows and Marketing, PLASTICS
By completing and returning a space application with your deposit now, you can still participate in the NPE2021 Space Draw taking place January 21 - April 9, 2020.
Don’t miss the opportunity to exhibit alongside 2,000+ companies at the most influential global plastics show in the Americas. With the number of space requests already exceeding the record-breaking pace of NPE2018, booth space will go fast.
Susan Krys, vice president of trade shows Plastics Industry Association.
