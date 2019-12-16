  • PT Youtube
12/16/2019

Space Requests for NPE2021 Have Already Broken Records

But what if you missed the October 31 NPE2021 space draw deadline? Now what?

VP, Tradeshows and Marketing, PLASTICS

By completing and returning a space application with your deposit now, you can still participate in the NPE2021 Space Draw taking place January 21 - April 9, 2020.

Don’t miss the opportunity to exhibit alongside 2,000+ companies at the most influential global plastics show in the Americas. With the number of space requests already exceeding the record-breaking pace of NPE2018, booth space will go fast.

Susan Krys vice president of trade shows Plastics Industry Association

Susan Krys, vice president of trade shows Plastics Industry Association. 

 

