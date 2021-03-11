Specialty 50% Recycled Content Copolyester Gets Further Commercial Adoption

The latest adoption of Eastman’s Tritan Renew, a durable BPA-free copolyester that contains 50% ISCC-certified recycled content made possible through innovative molecular recycling, is by Italian-based manufacturer Snips for its launch of a new line of water bottles and food storage containers.

Snips sustainable water bottles and containers support the company’s sustainability efforts, according to owner Raffaele Piacenza. "Sustainability is at the core of our business. Reusable housewares are a practical way to eliminate single-use plastic waste. We need to start thinking about new solutions to enjoy the advantages that plastic offers while reducing waste. Eastman shares our commitment to sustainability and recycling. Now and in the future, Snips will be a steadfast participant in the circular economy."The new 4 Recycle line of Snips water bottles and plastic storage containers represents the first adoption of Tritan Renew in the EMEA market.

Within the last year, two U.S.-based manufacturers adopted Tritan Renew for their new lines of reusable water bottles. CamelBak, Petaluma, Calif., considered a global leader in award-winning personal hydration products, is introducing the material into the brand’s everyday bottle collection this Spring. The collections made with Tritan Renew include Eddy +, Chute Mag, Chute Mag Kids, Carry Cap and Eddy + Kids and consist of 81 total skus.

Said CamelBak director of product management Phil Notheis. “The call to climate action asks for continued innovation and unique sustainable solutions, especially from brands that connect us with the outdoors. We will continue to evolve our most sustainable products, knowing we can always do better. Introducing a 50% recycled material in our best-selling bottles while maintaining durable integrity is something we’re thrilled to provide to our consumers.”

Meanwhile, reusable bottle manufacturer Nalgene Outdoor, Rochester, N.Y., was the first to market with its unique sustainable product made from Tritan Renew called NalgeneSustain. Said Nalgene Outdoor general manager Elissa McGee, “The new Sustainline fits squarely with Nalgene’s mission: to reduce, reuse and refill all in one even more sustainable bottle.” Nalgene Sustain is available on Nalgene.com and all REI stores in the seven colors of the “Inspired by Nature Collection” (including pomegranate, clementine, and aubergine), all in Nalgene’s classic 32-oz wide mouth bottle style.