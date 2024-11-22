Star Plastics Achieves ISCC Plus Certification

Star Plastics has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC). ISCC is an independent multistakeholder initiative and leading certification system supporting sustainable, fully traceable, deforestation-free and climate-friendly supply chains.

“We are proud to have achieved ISCC Plus certification, which underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions for our customers,” says Star Plastics CEO Daniel McMullen. “This certification strengthens our position as a trusted partner in the plastics recycling and custom compounding industry.”

Star Plastics creates custom compounds, including options with recycled content. Source: Matt Stonecash

The ISCC Plus Certification specifically recognizes Star’s capabilities in various tolling services for recycled nylon, enabling the company to support customers and their own sustainable supply chain objectives. ISCC helps support sustainable supply chains, which are crucial to fight the most severe impacts of the climate crisis.

The certification is the latest sustainable business effort for Star, which produces recycled plastic compounds under the reNova trade name. These products are validated by Underwriter’s Laboratories for their recycled content, which can be customized for the end user with between 5-100% recycled content. Available resins include polycarbonate, ABS, and nylon 6 and 66.

Earlier in 2024, Star received a “good” rating and committed badge from EcoVadis, the world’s largest provider of corporate sustainability ratings.