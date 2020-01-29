Starlinger Brings New Software Technology to Recycling Machinery

Starlinger has introduced new software technology to its machinery, which allows the operator to centrally monitor the complete machine in real time – via a computer, the smartView app, or on a monitor in the production hall.

GRAFiT 4.0 presents the data of all connected machines in a clear, accessible form, which makes it available to the operator for use and analysis. The data is displayed in real time – for example via the smartView app – for early detection, analysis and correction of errors. The central monitoring of the entire machine park reportedly offers numerous advantages such as higher productivity, less production scrap and lower costs.

The system is available for the complete Starlinger product range and has been designed with this portfolio in mind, but machines of other manufacturers can be integrated as well by means of standardized interfaces.

GRAFiT 4.0 possesses a clear data structure and Starlinger says that in the future, this structure will be geared towards machine learning, which means that the system can be trained to detect errors at an early stage.

The resulting predictive maintenance of the machines is said to lead to higher machine uptime, which in turn increases efficiency, reduces production scrap and lowers costs.

The smartView app features a user-friendly interface, which includes the option to individually adjust the menu bar. Popular features are push notifications, the storage of recipes, the export of data into a computer program or ERP system as well as limiting the access to machinery with an RFID lock. Online tutorials are available for operator training.

Based on technology that was developed by an IT service provider roughly 15 years ago, GRAFiT 4.0 is an elaborate system that was fine-tuned in cooperation with customers of Starlinger, the company stated. With the founding of the independent subsidiary GRAFiT in 2018, the Starlinger Group placed the product on a new platform which will ensure continuous development and comprehensive technical support.

GRAFiT also was able to expand its product range and added rTRACK, a software for batch tracking in the entire recycling process, to the portfolio. On delivery, the goods are marked with a QR code which is scanned at each station that the goods pass through. The data is recorded by the system and gives information about the receipt, processing and delivery of materials.

The system is targeted to quality management in areas such as PET recycling. And another area of application is a concept developed by Starlinger for big bags made from polypropylene fabric.

About 2,000 lines are currently connected to GRAFiT 4.0.