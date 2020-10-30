Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Steinbeck Named CEO of W&H

Succeeds long-time CEO Jürgen Vutz, who will join the company’s Supervisory Board beginning the new year.

Jim Callari

Editorial Director, Plastics Technology

Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) has named Peter Steinbeck CEO, effective January 2021. Steinbeck, also a managing partner and currently W&H’s chief sales officer, succeeds Dr. Jürgen Vutz, who will join the company’s Supervisory Board beginning the new year.

W&H is a global supplier of blown and cast film lines, as well as high-end machines for printing and converting.

Both men were appointed to the Management Board of family-owned W&H in 1999. Two years later, Vutz took over as CEO. Over that time, W&H has grown significantly through its continuous focus on market demands and the development of the company, the firm said in a press release. Said Vutz, “The most important goal for me has always been to make W&H a stable and successful company for the long term. We have achieved a great deal and have set the right course for the coming years. We can proudly look into the future, full of optimism. Even with Corona challenging us, W&H, the world market leader, is on its way to becoming a billion (euro) company.”

Changes to the Management Board of W&H: Dr. Jürgen Vutz (second left) joins the Supervisory Board; Peter Steinbeck (right) becomes CEO. Other Management Board members include Martin Schulteis (left), CFO; and Dr. Falco Paepenmüller, CTO (second right).

Steinbeck says W&H will continue its current strategic course. "We are pursuing a long-term corporate strategy that will remain in place. This includes a strong focus on technology at our headquarters in Lengerich, Germany, an excellent components manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic and worldwide subsidiaries close to our regional customers. I look forward to the new responsibilities as CEO and to working together with my colleagues on the Board and the entire W&H team.”

