Stratasys Direct and Xometry Team Up to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, Eden Prairie, Minn., has partnered with Xometry to provide several new high-performance nylon material options to customers through Xometry’s global custom manufacturing marketplace. Xometry’s customer base of startups to Fortune 100 companies is now able to tap Stratasys Direct’s deep expertise and substantial manufacturing capacity in SLS 3D printing.

There are currently four new Stratasys Direct nylon materials offered through Xometry:

▪ Nylon 11 EX: A tough, white, impact-resistant nylon popular in complex ductwork, thin-walled components, and snap-fit designs.

▪ Nylon 11 HST: A nylon material with mineral fiber for temperature resistance and stiffness, popular for structural components, enclosures, and load-bearing applications at elevated temperatures.

▪ Nylon 12 AF: An aluminum-filled composite nylon providing strong, stiff parts with a metallic appearance, applicable for functional components, jigs and fixtures, and metallic prototypes.

▪ Nylon 12 CF: A carbon fiber-filled nylon material that is resistant to high temperatures and wear, with high strength and stiffness, applicable for underhood components in vehicles and wind tunnel display models.

The SLS powder bed 3D printing technology is among the most popular 3D printing technologies used at Stratasys Direct given its applicability to prototyping, tooling and certain limited-run production applications. However, SLS is also a complex technology to use effectively and consistently. Stratasys Direct brings years of experience providing high-quality SLS parts for many of the world’s leading manufacturing companies.

Stratasys Americas president Rich Garrity noted that while additive manufacturing is increasingly becoming a must-have part of any manufacturer’s business strategy, expertise is in short supply. “We have built up the technical expertise and quality processes needed for the most demanding requirements in the world, which is why the world’s leading energy, aerospace, and automotive companies trust us. Joining Xometry’s marketplace will make high-performance nylon SLS parts more accessible to a broader community of manufacturers worldwide.”

Said Xometry’s CEO Randy Altschuler, “Xometry is built to help lead the charge for the democratization of 3D printing and other manufacturing solutions. A key component to improving accessibility and simplifying the sourcing of custom components is partnering with trusted suppliers like Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, whose expertise in SLS manufacturing is unrivaled. That’s why we’re excited to announce that Stratasys Direct is the exclusive provider of these high-performance SLS materials.

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through patented AI technology. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing, industrial supply materials, and financing solutions to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to small manufacturers to Fortune 100 companies. Its global network of over 5000 partner manufacturing facilities enables it to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch, and NASA.