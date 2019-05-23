Stratasys, Solvay Partner to Bring New FDM Materials to Market

Stratasys has established an authorized materials partner program, which is designed to expand the range of high-performance polymers available to manufacturers leveraging Stratasys’ fused deposition modeling process using FDM Technology in 3D printing applications. Solvay has been selected to help launch the program and deliver new polymers for the Stratasys F900 3D printer.

As part of their joint product roadmap, Solvay and Stratasys will work together to develop a high-performance AM filament based on Solvay’s Radel polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) polymer that will meet stringent FAR 25.853 compliance requirements for use in aerospace applications. Both companies aim to commercialize this new Radel PPSU filament in 2020. Additional high-performance products meeting industry-specific needs in other key AM end-use markets will follow.

Under the authorized materials partner program, Solvay will access exclusive tools and Stratasys expertise to develop materials aligned with the company’s quality and performance benchmarks. The partners will share an authorized partner materials roadmap to guide Solvay’s selection and development of materials for Stratasys FDM printers.