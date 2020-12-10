Struktol Achieves a Silver Sustainability Rating with EcoVadis

Struktol Company of America, LLC, Stow, Ohio, global manufacturer of specialty chemicals and additives for the plastics, rubber, wood-plastics composites, and general industries has achieved Silver Status from the EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rating assessment.

The EcoVadis CSR rating measures the quality of a company’s CSR management system–through its policies, actions, and results. The assessment focuses on 21 issues, which are grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Each company is rated on the material issues as they pertain to their company's size, location and industry.

Struktol’s broad portfolio of specialty chemicals and additives targets plastics, wood-plastics composites, rubber, and general industries.

Struktol has also recently released its 2019 CSR report Our Sustainability PULSE describing their focus on sustainability begins with their PULSE initiative: Proactive, Unified, Listen, Selfactualization, Evaluate-evaluate-evaluate. The report is available on the company’s website. The company prides itself on being a “solutions” provider and strives to aid its customers and the industries it serves by tackling challenging problems and developing solutions.

Said sr. v.p. Ken Harp, “We operate our business under a Quality Management System with a focus on continuous improvement. As a company, we are committed to this same philosophy of continuous improvement when it comes to our sustainability programs, including our people, our community, our customers, our products, our suppliers, and our environment.”

