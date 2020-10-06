Südpack Invests in Chemical Recycling Joint Project with Recenso

European film manufacturer Südpack is collaborating with Recenso, a specialist in the implementation of systems for resource recovery, to work on a chemical recycling project. Recenso has developed a process that makes it possible to convert mixed plastic fractions into a liquid and universally usable hydrocarbon mixture, which can then be reused by the chemical industry as raw material.

An industrial-scale pilot plant was created at the waste management center in Ennigerloh.

“The design complies with international standards for industrial applications and is used for the testing and further development of chemical recycling in Germany,” said Christian Haupts, managing partner of Recenso GmbH in Remscheid.

The collaboration that was recently concluded by Südpack and Recenso, now aims to convert production-related reusable materials into high-quality pyrolysis oil on an industrial scale. The produced pyrolysis oil will be supplied to the plastics industry as raw material for producing high-quality pellets of virgin-grade quality. The goal is to use this material for producing product packaging in industries with high quality and hygiene standards, such as the food and medical product industries.

Dirk Hardow, who is responsible for the collaborative project at Südpack, views the investment in the project “as an initial pioneering step as a manufacturer of high-performance composite materials to making a significant contribution to a functioning circular economy in the plastic packaging industry. Chemical recycling makes it possible to meet the ambitious recycling rates of the EU strategy for plastics and of the German Packaging Act – and allows us to support our customers in meeting current and future market needs. Südpack is playing a pioneering role in the area and will further strengthen this innovation through investments in the future as well.”

Hardow believes that “the technology will also establish itself in the packaging industry.”