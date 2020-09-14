Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Finalizes Move from Strongsville to Cleveland

After expanding U.S. operations in 2019, including new facilities in Georgia, Illinois and California, injection molding machine manufacturer Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is finalizing the relocation of its operation in Strongsville, Oh. to a new site adjacent to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The new 30,750 ft² space will provides easy access to a range of shipping and transport services. Sumitomo (SHI) Demag says it will be a dedicated center for replacement parts inventory, rebuilding of machine assemblies, machine modifications and the associated engineering. It will support current and legacy equipment, with an investment in picking, packing, and shipping equipment, to ensure fast delivery of spare parts orders.

In 2013, the company opened an 8250-ft² tech center space within the Strongsville plant. Dating back to 1969 and originally a machine manufacturing site for the former Van Dorn, the Strongsville facility covers 234,000 ft². Much of that space had been turned over to a machine rebuilding program.

At the new facility in Cleveland, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will offer control upgrades, complete barrel assemblies, injection unit repair, and electrical cabinet, manifold, linkage, injection unit, and ball-screw rebuilding. Strongsville employees performing essential operations have already transitioned to the new facility, according to the company, which notes they will eventually be joined by colleagues still working remotely.

In 2019, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag opened a new 74,500 sq ft facility in Suwanee, Ga. that acts as its North American headquarters and is nearly three times as large as its former site in Norcross, Ga. That same year, the company added a new facility outside Chicago, as well as a Training and Demo Center in Anaheim.

In March, prior to coronavirus shutdowns, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag had planned a grand opening for the new Chicago facility, with four live molding machine demonstrations. After that event was canceled due to the shutdown, three of the four machines were delivered to customers to support essential projects.

Earlier this year, the company reported that the value of incoming orders for machines made in Germany and China was up nearly 25% compared to the same time period in 2019. In a statement, the company attributed this to its intentional decision to emphasize the packaging and medical technology sectors.

For the full year, the company said it expects year-on-year incoming order growth of 17%. Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s plant in Wiehe, Germany is operating at full capacity for all-electric Intelect machines, with plans to double production capacity to meet demand. In addition, its operations in Japan will also commence production of all-electric IntElect machines later in 2020.