  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
7/22/2019

Sun Plastech Names Nagaraj V.P.

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Will focus on delivering a ‘great customer experience’ to companies that purchase Asaclean purging compounds.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Sun Plastech Inc. (SPI), the subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corp. that manufactures and distributes Asaclean purging compounds, has named Phani Nagaraj its new vice president. In this capacity, Nagaraj will lead all aspects of SPI’s business in the Americas. He will focus on delivering a great customer experience to companies that purchase Asaclean purging compounds as he helps SPI expand the business into new markets.

Nagaraj holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Polymer Science and Technology from the University of Mysore, a Master of Science Degree in Polymer Engineering from the University of Akron, and a Master of Business Administration Degree (MBA) from the University of Connecticut.

Nagaraj joins SPI from Dynatect Manufacturing, a leading injection molder, where he served as general manager for the past five years. Before Dynatect, Phani worked at Lanxess/Chemtura for 11 years, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in engineering, marketing, sales and general management.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight