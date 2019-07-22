Sun Plastech Names Nagaraj V.P.

Sun Plastech Inc. (SPI), the subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corp. that manufactures and distributes Asaclean purging compounds, has named Phani Nagaraj its new vice president. In this capacity, Nagaraj will lead all aspects of SPI’s business in the Americas. He will focus on delivering a great customer experience to companies that purchase Asaclean purging compounds as he helps SPI expand the business into new markets.

Nagaraj holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Polymer Science and Technology from the University of Mysore, a Master of Science Degree in Polymer Engineering from the University of Akron, and a Master of Business Administration Degree (MBA) from the University of Connecticut.

Nagaraj joins SPI from Dynatect Manufacturing, a leading injection molder, where he served as general manager for the past five years. Before Dynatect, Phani worked at Lanxess/Chemtura for 11 years, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in engineering, marketing, sales and general management.