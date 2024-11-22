Supersede Launches Plywood Alternative for Marine Applications
Marine board incorporates recycled polypropylene.
Supersede announced the launch of its marine-grade plywood replacement. The Supersede marine board is an engineered extruded sheet based on postindustrial polypropylene, enhanced with proprietary additives to meet performance standards. According to Supersede, it is 100% recyclable, waterproof and rot-proof, and does not splinter or split. After beginning with the boat manufacturing industry, Supersede will also provide its marine board solution to manufacturers of modular homes, RVs and trailers. Approximately 40% of the board’s weight is from recycled plastics.
Supersede’s marine board is marketed as a more durable replacement for plywood. Source: Supersede
“Boat manufacturers and their insurers have more experience than almost anyone with the headaches of plywood — from the persistent challenges associated with inconsistent performance, warping and splinters, to extensive maintenance, high costs and little peace of mind,” says Sean Petterson, Supersede CEO and co-founder. “We have created the first modern breakthrough addressing these issues with the Supersede Marine Board, a true 1 to 1 replacement to marine-grade plywood that has all the attributes boat manufacturers look for: a durable, reliable and affordable solution that is nonhazardous, environmentally sustainable and always consistent. This isn’t just an upgrade to the legacy plywood industry — it’s a long overdue leap forward.”
The use of the alternative marine board eliminates the need for sanding, sealing and drying which is necessary for plywood, thereby reducing labor costs and increasing throughput speed while eliminating exposure to sawdust, splinters and chromated copper arsenate (CCA). Through its buyback program, Supersede also partners with customers to purchase leftover trimmings, which are then reprocessed into new products.
