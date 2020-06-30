Sussex IM Adding Cleanroom

Sussex IM (Sussex, Wisc.) is adding a Class 8 cleanroom that’s part of a planned, phased expansion of its cleanroom activities after completing ISO 13485 certification in 2018. The $2 million investment will result in a new 3000-ft2 cleanroom that will occupy converted space in its headquarters facility. A company spokesperson told Plastics Technology that this phase one cleanroom will be capable of holding four to six workcells, with machine size tailored to developing needs.

“We are planning for systematic growth and future additional expansion of our advanced manufacturing facility,” the spokesperson said, noting the expansion plans grew out of increased Covid-19 fueled business. “[The expansion] was more a response to the pandemic and the need to support reshoring efforts.”

Calling the company a “reshoring enabler” in a release, the Sussex spokesperson said the expansion, and its phases, are trying to get out ahead of new sourcing strategies. “Reshoring is becoming a common consideration that our customers are identifying as part of a revised sourcing strategy,” the spokesperson said.

Plastics Technology’s May Onsite story detailed Sussex’s operations, including their capabilities in blowmolding.

Sussex saw booming demand for hand sanitizer dispensers at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.