Cosmetics Packaging Made with Eastman Cristal Renew

Axilone is the first manufacturer working with Eastman's family of Renew resins to obtain ISCC PLUS certifications for sites on three different continents.

Axilone Group is manufacturing a wide range of luxury cosmetics packaging using Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technologies and Eastman Cristal Renew copolyester .

With 50% certified recycled content derived from Eastman's molecular recycling technologies, Cristal Renew is part of a broad portfolio of sustainable resins now offered at scale by Eastman. Axilone is the first manufacturer working with Eastman's family of Renew resins to obtain ISCC PLUS certifications for sites on three different continents, enabling it to produce packaging with high levels of certified recycled content in the U.S., Europe and China.

"With Cristal Renew, we are thrilled to offer brands the same level of performance and design freedom they have come to expect from our prestige packaging — now with a compelling sustainability profile," said Reynald Trochel, Axilone Group innovation leader. "At Axilone, we have been very active in our research and development efforts aimed at significantly minimizing the environmental footprint of our products and the use of fossil materials. Eastman's Cristal Renew provides a robust solution that diverts waste from landfills and uses ISCC-certified recycled content in place of fossil feedstocks."

Axilone is now able to supply packaging made from Cristal Renew for a wide range of stock and custom-made injection-molded applications for the makeup, skin care and fragrance segments globally. Through International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), Axilone and Eastman are able to offer brands the peace of mind that comes from independent, third-party verification of recycled content claims.

"Given our long history of collaboration on cosmetics innovations, Axilone is a natural fit for bringing sustainable packaging made from Eastman Renew materials to a global audience," said Renske Gores, segment market manager for specialty plastics–cosmetics packaging at Eastman. "These materials deliver significant environmental benefits, including landfill diversion and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. And they are chemically identical to Eastman's heritage products, so they retain the best-in-class clarity, luster and processability brands expect."