| 1 MINUTE READ

TaipeiPlas Announces New Dates for 2021

The biennial Taiwanese event will now take place Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2021, after its original September 2020 dates were canceled due to COVID-19.

The Taipei International Plastics and Rubber Industry Show (TaipeiPlas) and the Taipei International Shoe Making Technology Show (ShoeTech Taipei) will take place in person at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2021. Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI), the biennial show, which would have been held from Sept. 9-13, 2020 was shifted from a live event to a virtual one.

TAITRA said in a release that TaipeiPlas Digital Week, which included live seminars, interviews, new product launches and joint procurement meetings, generated more than 150,000 views and clicks. TaipeiPlas added the ShoeTech event in 2018. That event was the 16th edition of the show, which launched in 1987. It drew 497 exhibitors to Taipei.

Taipei Plas 2018

Taipei Plas 2018 market the first time the ShoeTech event collocated.

