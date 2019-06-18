Takaya Sugimura Named President of Yushin America

Takaya Sugimura has been named the new president of robot maker Yushin America Inc. (YAI). He succeeds Michiari Ota, who has finished his five-year tenure as YAI president.

Sugimura studied economics at Kansai University of Japan and began his career in 1993 as an accountant for Nidec Corp., one of the top motor manufacturers in Japan. He later joined the Yushin Accounting group in 1996, where he completed the task of publicly listing YPE on the Osaka Stock Exchange Market that year. From 2008 to 2012, Sugimura worked in the U.S. as YAI’s controller, then later as CFO, where he guided Yushin America through the Great Economic Recession, managing the staff and helping the business maintain stable growth through 2017.

After returning from the U.S. to Yushin Japan headquarters, Sugimura lead Yushin Japan’s Internal Audit Office. This made Sugimura one of the most strategic managerial employees in the entire Yushin Group.

“Gus,” as he is respectfully referred to by his YAI counterparts, announced at a company-wide meeting that he is ready to take on his new role. He stated, “To achieve a higher goal or solve a complicated problem, we must gather each talent to one common knowledge base. Two heads are better than one. We will continue to expand and refine our products and services even more to improve our customers’ experience.”